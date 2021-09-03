Apple Watch Series 7 will receive an enlarged display and 3 exclusive watch faces

Apple Watch Series 7 will receive a number of new watch faces that will help reveal the increased diagonal of the screen.

Some of this data has already appeared on the Internet, but now it has received confirmation from Bloomberg.

In any case, the announcement is expected to be interesting. This seems to be the largest Apple Watch update in several years.

Apple Watch Series 7 Displays

According to the publication, the 45 mm model will receive a 1.9-inch display with a resolution of 396 x 484 pixels.

Recall that the current 44 mm model has a screen diagonal of 1.78 inches and a resolution of 368 x 448. It turns out that the number of pixels in the new model will be 16% higher.

Bloomberg did not provide data on the 41mm model. It is known that in the new generation, Apple will also reduce the bezels.

With such a set of innovations, the watch will allow you to post more information. To do this, Apple is developing new watch faces. So far, only three are known.

Dials

Three dials will be present on all models:

• Modular Max: an improved version of the “Infograph modular” dial, which will differ in an additional row for extensions

• Continuum: dial that changes depending on the time of day

• Atlas: the watchface will allow you to track the time in all 24 time zones

The updated Nike and Hermes will only be on special versions of the Apple Watch:

• Nike: the numbers on the screen will change depending on the activity level

• Hermes: every hour the dial will have a new font

Surely there will be even more of them, but we will find out this only at the presentation. [Bloomberg]

Read also:

▪️ How the US FDA approved the sale of IQOS, the only tobacco heating system to receive such approval

🤓 Do you want more? Subscribe to our Telegram.

… and don’t forget to read our Facebook and Twitter

🍒

To bookmarks To bookmarks

iPhones.ru The watch will become more informative.





podogreykin @podogreykin The premier tech lover and Star Warrior in the galaxy. I still listen to music from my iPod. Have a question or remark: [email protected]