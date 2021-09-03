Apple Watch will be able to measure blood pressure and track fertility, but not this year

According to online sources, Apple is working to add advanced medical features to its smartwatch. We are talking about measuring blood pressure, the function of measuring body temperature to track fertility and some other innovations. It is definitely possible to implement this in the Apple Watch, but this does not mean that advanced medical functions will become available to users this year.

There is nothing revolutionary about Apple exploring the possibility of introducing new features, as other smartwatch manufacturers have already done so. Except for the FDA-certified blood oxygen saturation sensor in the Watch Series 4, Apple is unknown as a pioneer in integrating medical features into wearable electronics. This is mainly due to the fact that the company does not add innovations until it is convinced that they are implemented at a sufficiently high level and comply with current standards.

Both of these functions have already been implemented by the developers of other smart watches. For example, Omron made the first smartwatch with blood pressure measurement and received the FDA certification back in 2019. Blood pressure measurement support is present in some South Korean Samsung smartwatches. At the same time, the Ava tracker is on the market, which measures body temperature and other parameters to help choose the most appropriate time for conceiving a child.

According to the available data, the blood pressure function in Apple Watch will demonstrate the dynamics of measurements without the need for basic fixation of systolic and diastolic pressure. Modern pressure transmitters cannot do this, so they need to be calibrated before being used. Apple is also exploring the possibility of implementing pressure measurement technology without the need for an inflatable cuff. In addition, in 2022, a thermometer is expected to appear in the Apple Watch to track fertility, i.e. the most appropriate time for conceiving a child. The company is conducting a large-scale clinical study of women’s health, so it is possible that this tool will be able to accurately determine the state of the body.

The source says Apple is also developing sleep apnea detection, a blood oxygen depletion alert tool, atrial fibrillation monitoring for people with a confirmed diagnosis, and a blood glucose monitoring function for diagnosing and treating diabetes. There have been many rumors about the latter feature, but it looks like it won’t be making its way to consumer devices anytime soon. Most of these functions operate on the basis of a diagnostic element, the use of which is likely to require FDA certification.