Apple’s upcoming VR / AR headset will require an iPhone connection

Apple’s first VR / AR headset, currently in development, will need to be wirelessly connected to an iPhone or other Apple device to get full functionality. This was reported by The Information. The headset will rely on the processing power of the connected Apple device.

According to The Information, Apple recently completed work on custom 5nm chips that will be used in the headset. The company already has a SoC and two additional microcircuits that will form the basis of the device. That is, the work on the technical part has already been completed, and now it’s time to start trial production.

Sources say the VR / AR headset chips won’t be nearly as powerful as those found in Macs and iOS devices. They will be deprived of a neural processor. The headset chipset is designed to optimize wireless data transmission, video encoding and decoding tasks. The platform will be tuned to ensure high energy efficiency and maximum autonomy.

Despite the fact that the headset is designed to work in conjunction with an iOS device, it will receive a central processing unit and GPU, so there is a possibility that it may have an offline mode with limited functionality. The chips are manufactured by TSMC. It also became known that work has been completed on the image sensor and display driver for the headset, and now TSMC is preparing to start mass production of all the necessary chips.

If work on the VR / AR headset continues without a hitch, the device could be released as early as next year. In addition, Apple’s sleeker augmented reality glasses are expected to launch in 2023.