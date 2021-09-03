Arina and Dina Averina told how many thousands of rhinestones are spent on a rhythmic gymnastics suit

Arina Averina at the 2020 Olympics Famous gymnasts sisters Arina and Dina Averina spoke about the importance of costumes in their sport.

Multiple world champions in rhythmic gymnastics Dina and Arina Averina choose swimwear for their performances with great trepidation.

In the costume, the girls noted three most important points, without which it is impossible to achieve a perfect performance – these are rhinestones, the quality of the fabric and the master.

According to the gymnasts, costumes in rhythmic gymnastics are of great importance – you can lose the cherished points if the judges decide that the swimsuit does not fit the exercise, music, image.

It is also imperative to follow fashion trends, because the design of suits is constantly being improved.

“On average, they have from 6 to 12 thousand rhinestones! Every detail is important here and a guarantee in everything. Only the best materials are needed.

Therefore, on the swimwear of the national team, they try to use Swarovski and Stellux crystals and fabrics of the highest quality (we usually have Italian Carvico), ”wrote the Averins on their Instagram page.

Recently, the girls decided to end their professional careers, but after hearing harsh words and “threats” from their mentor, they changed their minds.