Astronomers discover a young star with a secret at a distance of 450 million light years

According to scientists, the discovery represents a new perspective on understanding how our solar system was formed.

Researchers have come closer to understanding what our Sun was like at the beginning of its formation. The answer to this question will also provide more knowledge about how our solar system and the planets in it were formed. In a new study, Catherine Espilat and her colleagues at Boston University offer a fresh look at our star’s formation process by finding a uniquely shaped spot on a young star.

When a star forms, it absorbs the dust and gas particles that are around it in the protoplanetary disk, Espilat said.

Protoplanetary disks are located inside molecular clouds in which new stars are formed. There is an assumption that protoplanetary disks and stars are connected by a magnetic field, and particles follow the field towards the star. When particles collide with the surface of a growing star, extremely hot and dense spots form at the center of the accretion process. New data now support these assumptions.

GM Aur star

Scientists have studied the young star GM Aur, located at a distance of 450 million light years from us in the Taurus molecular cloud, located in the constellations Taurus and Auriga. While it is not possible to get a direct image of the star’s surface yet, other kinds of images can be obtained as different parts of the star’s surface emit light at different wavelengths, Espilat said. The researchers obtained X-ray, ultraviolet, infrared and visible light images using the Hubble and TESS space telescopes, as well as data from other observatories.

Strange hotspot

They found that the hot spot itself on the star is not uniform, and there is an area inside it that is even hotter than the rest of it. According to scientists, the hotspot is not quite round, it has the shape of a bow.

“These hotspots are trails created by a magnetic field. The Sun also had hotspots like this, in regions where it absorbed particles of the surrounding protoplanetary disk of gas and dust,” says Espilat.

The protoplanetary disks disappear, leaving behind the stars, planets and other objects that make up the star system, Espilat says. Studying young stars that are similar to our Sun is key to understanding the birth of the Earth and other planets in the solar system, she said.

Protoplanetary disks

A protoplanetary disk is a rotating circumstellar disk of dense gas and dust that surrounds a newly formed young star. The protoplanetary disk can also be thought of as an accretion disk for the star itself, because gases or other matter can flow from the inner edge of the disk onto the star’s surface. This process should not be confused with the accretion process that the planets themselves create. In July 2018, the first confirmed image of such a disk was released, containing a nascent exoplanet called PDS 70b.