Astronomers have observed a new type of supernova explosion

Astronomers for the first time observed the process of a supernova of a new type – when two stars merge, and not when one massive star collapses. In a binary star system, a black hole or neutron star has spiraled its way into the core of a companion star and caused it to explode in a supernova. An article about this was published in the journal Science…

“Theorists predicted this could happen, but this is the first time we are seeing such an event,” said lead author Dillon Dong of the California Institute of Technology.

It all started by examining data from the 2017 Very Large Array Sky Survey (VLASS). An interesting object VT J121001 + 495647 was discovered, brightly glowing in the radio range. Subsequent observations of this object with the VLA – Very Large Array, SuperLarge Antenna Array – and the Keck Telescope in Hawaii revealed that the radio emission comes from the outskirts of a dwarf galaxy located about 480 million light years from Earth. It was later discovered that an X-ray flash emanating from this object in 2014 was also recorded by the MAXI instrument aboard the International Space Station.

The data obtained from all these observations and collected together, allowed to reconstruct the history of the centuries-old death “dance” performed by two massive stars.

Like most stars with much more than the mass of the Sun, these two stars were born as a close binary system. One of these stars was noticeably more massive than its neighbor and, accordingly, evolved much faster. In the end, it exhausted its reserves of nuclear “fuel” and exploded in the form of a supernova, leaving behind either a black hole or a superdense neutron star.

According to general relativity, the accelerated motion of massive bodies leads to the fact that they emit gravitational waves and lose kinetic energy: two nearby massive objects rotating around a common center of mass, over time, fall on each other in a spiral. Thus, the orbit of a black hole or neutron star steadily narrowed, this object approached its satellite and entered its atmosphere about 300 years ago. The final stage of the merging of these two objects has begun. The gas ejected during this merger spiraled outward, forming an expanding torus-shaped ring around the pair.

Eventually, a black hole or neutron star burst inward, reaching the core of its companion star, disrupting the fusion-driven process of stellar energy production, which in fact keeps the cores of massive stars in equilibrium in the face of imminent collapse under the influence of gravitational forces.

When the core collapsed, it briefly formed an accretion disk of material orbiting the “intruder,” and expelled a relativistic jet of matter moving at near-light speed and cutting its way through the star.

The collapse of the star’s core led to the fact that it exploded as a supernova in the wake of an earlier burst of its sibling. “This release gave rise to the X-rays observed by the MAXI instrument aboard the ISS, thus confirming the date of this event, which occurred in 2014,” Dong said. “The companion star was supposed to explode sooner or later, but this merger hastened the whole process.”

The material ejected from the 2014 supernova explosion was moving much faster than the material previously ejected from the companion star, and by the time VLASS observed the object VT J121001 + 495647, the relativistic jets of material from the supernova were colliding with this slower moving material, causing powerful secondary cataclysms, which were observed in the form of bright radio emission on the VLA.

“All the pieces of this puzzle came together to tell us this amazing story,” explained Gregg Hallinan of the California Institute of Technology. “The remnant of a star that exploded a long time ago plunged into its companion, causing it to explode as well.”

Hallinan said the key to the discovery was the seven-year VLASS survey, which displays about 80% of the sky and detects all sorts of interesting non-stationary objects. However, this supernova, formed as a result of the merging of stars, came as a pleasant surprise.