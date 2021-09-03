ASUS unveils a wide range of notebooks for media creators

The ASUSTeK Computer range of notebooks has expanded with a multitude of devices aimed at digital content creators. Among the new products are laptops both on the AMD platform and with Intel processors. A common feature of the presented laptops is the use of OLED matrices with high color accuracy and DisplayHDR True Black certification. Unfortunately, the manufacturer has decided not to name the prices of new products yet.

ASUS ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED laptops are equipped with AMD Ryzen 5000 H-series (W5600) or Intel Xeon Tiger Lake generation (W7600) processors. A discrete video adapter Nvidia RTX A2000 (W5600) or A5000 (W7600) is responsible for graphics processing in them. At the same time, ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED uses top-end Ryzen 5000H (H5600) or 11th generation Core (H7600) chips in conjunction with GeForce RTX 3060 or RTX 3070 graphics, respectively.

The aforementioned laptops are equipped with 16-inch OLED screens with a resolution of 3840 x 2400 pixels. They feature 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, 550 cd / m² brightness, 0.2 ms response time, Delta E <2, 1 million to 1 contrast and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification.

Another highlight of ProArt Studiobook is the ASUS Dial analog controller built into the keyboard: “This intuitive knob provides instant and precise control of parameters in compatible Adobe software, including Photoshop and After Effects.” The amount of DDR4-3200 RAM can be up to 64 GB, and the disk subsystem is represented by two NVMe M.2 drives.

For those looking for compact and light laptops, ASUS has prepared the Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) and ZenBook Pro 15 OLED (UX535 / UM535). They are equipped with a 15.6-inch OLED-matrix, the characteristics of which are fully consistent with those used in the Studiobook series.

The Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED features an 11th Gen CPU and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, and features an additional 14-inch ScreenPad Plus above the keyboard. In the case of ZenBook Pro 15 OLED, AMD Ryzen 5000H platform (UM535) or Intel Core H-series processors (UX535) can be used. The video subsystem is based on the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and the 5.65-inch ASUS ScreenPad display is built into the touchpad.

The ASUS Vivobook Pro line is represented by four models at once: 16-inch Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600 / M7600), 14-inch Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400 / M7400), with 15.6-inch Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) / M3500 ) and the 14-inch Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (K3400 / M3401). They all boast the latest Intel and AMD processors and OLED panel screens.

In Vivobook Pro laptops, the graphics subsystem can be represented by a video adapter from GeForce GTX 1650 to GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and the amount of RAM reaches 16 or 32 GB. Detailed characteristics of new products are given on the official ASUS website. Pricing information for Ukrainian retail will be available closer to the actual release of the notebooks.