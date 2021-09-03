ASUS unveils professional 14- and 31.5-inch ProArt monitors

ASUS has announced two new ProArt monitors: the 31.5-inch ProArt Display OLED PA32DC professional model and the ProArt Display PA147CDV 14-inch portable display. The first is equipped with a built-in calibrator for automatic color adjustment, the second is equipped with an analog ASUS Dial controller and a virtual control panel (Virtual Control Panel) for maximum convenience in compatible Adobe software products.

At the heart of ProArt Display OLED PA32DC is an OLED matrix that supports 4K resolution (3840 × 2160 pixels), HDR format and 1,000,000: 1 contrast ratio, which meets the requirements of the VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black standard. The display response time is only 0.1ms. The manufacturer claims for the new product 99% coverage of DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color spaces, and DeltaE <1. The screen supports 10-bit color depth and various HDR formats.

The monitor’s built-in calibrator uses ProArt 2.0 software and is compatible with the popular professional color tuning applications Calman and Light Illusion ColourSpace CMS.

The manufacturer notes that each copy of the ProArt Display OLED PA32DC is factory calibrated for color rendering in HDR and SDR modes. Another interesting feature of this monitor is the ability to send reminders to the user to re-calibrate. In addition, the novelty is equipped with a built-in handle for easy carrying.

The 32: 9 ProArt Display PA147CDV 14-inch ultra-wide portable monitor with an aspect ratio of 32: 9 is Calman certified.

The novelty, built on the IPS matrix, can be used as a second laptop display, allowing you to significantly expand the screen space for work. And by supporting touch input, the ways of interacting with a computer are also expanding. The novelty supports input with recognition of up to 10 simultaneous touches, and also works with stylus.

The manufacturer claims 100% sRGB color space for the display and factory color calibration.

The ProArt Display PA147CDV is equipped with two USB-C connectors that can be used to transmit audio, video and power simultaneously with just one cable. In addition, the new product received an HDMI connector.

Thanks to the presence of the stand, the display can be installed at the most comfortable angle for working.