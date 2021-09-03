Barcelona players celebrate Antoine Griezmann’s departure to Atlético

Antoine Griezmann has officially returned to Atletico Madrid. It is not yet known how much the fans in Madrid will be delighted with the transfer of the Frenchman. But it was reported that there are definitely a few people in the Barcelona dressing room who liked Griezmann’s departure.

It has long been rumored that Griezmann is an unwelcome guest in the Catalan capital. Once he already managed to annoy the leadership of Barça when he announced that he would remain in Madrid. And Griezmann did it very ugly in relation to Gerard Pique. The defender of the “blue garnet” invited Griezmann to make a film about his transfer in order to warm up and prepare the fans. Everything was ready, and at the last moment Antoine, right during the filming, announced that he would stay at Atlético.

Piquet later admitted: “Yes, I got fucked,” and in the Barça dressing room they immediately began to dislike the Frenchman. In Catalonia, Griezmann did not become his own, and many in the club breathed a sigh of relief upon learning of Antoine’s transfer, Diario Sport reports.

Griezmann moved to Barcelona for 120 million euros.

Barça gave Antoine on loan with a buyout option for 40 million.

