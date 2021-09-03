Bashirov – about who insisted on the transfer of Kulemin, difficult negotiations with him and possibly the transfer of Gusev

General Director of Salavat Yulaev Rinat Bashirov talked about how the negotiations with Nikolai Kulemin developed, since this deal turned out to be expensive, and also answered the question about the possible transfer of Nikita Gusev.

– Rinat Rashitovich, when you signed a contract with Nikolai Kulemin, did you expect him to score a hat-trick in the first match?

– Not expected. We expected a reliable game from Nikolai. This is one of the main aspects for which we have chosen Kulemin. We have confidence in him. Let me tell you an interesting coincidence. Today I met with the fans and they asked me a question: is it possible in the new season to throw caps on the ice when someone does a hat-trick? I thought about it and caught myself thinking: how long has there been no hat-tricks … And after the match people call me and say: “They just said about the hat-trick and here it is, already in the first game.”

– After the first period, were you worried about the result? A lot of deletions, a minimum of attacks in the Barys area.

– Yes, I was. Expected another game. What the coaching staff was preparing throughout the pre-season training was knocked down by sending-off in the first period. The game didn’t go according to plan. I will say that Salavat did not play enough to win, but achieved it.

– Is it true that you were the initiator of Kulemin’s transfer to Salavat?

– No. The initiator was Viktor Kozlov. He worked with Nikolai. Kozlov named the main argument: in this player you can always be sure, Kulemin will always make the right decision for the team in a difficult situation. Tomi Lamsa was of the same opinion. He said that Nikolai is not a goal scorer, but he will always be reliable.

– Are you satisfied with this transfer in terms of price / quality ratio?

– Absolutely.

– Is this a small contract by KHL standards?

– Yes. There were several important components here. Nikolay needs a reboot in his career. We felt that he wanted to do it. Yes, someone said that Kulemin was frankly playing out his career. But in the course of the negotiations, we saw that this was not the case. Let me tell you that the negotiations were not easy. The process of signing the contract showed that Kulemin, even at the most difficult moment, knows his own worth. For us, these moments became indicative, we saw that Kulemin came to us for sure not to finish his career.

– At the press conference you said about another transfer. Someone started talking about Nikita Gusev’s transfer to Salavat. Can Ufa join the fight for the attacker?

– It is unlikely that Nikita will appear on the free agent market. The rights to Gusev from the St. Petersburg SKA. We worked with this club, they are quite flexible people. But it seems to me that they will not surrender Gusev. If an offer comes in, we will consider it and give a counter. About one more transfer. I was talking about the defensive player. If acquired, we will have one of the best lines of defense in the last ten years. At a press conference, he said that the strongest in history, but I think that this is too loud a statement.

– How close is this transfer to implementation?

– Here everything is 50 to 50. Everything depends not on the player and not on us, – the GorObzor.Ru correspondent reports Bashirov’s words.

Dear Readers! We invite you to join the discussion of the news in our groups on social networks – VC and Facebook