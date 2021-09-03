BenQ unveils Mobiuz EX3210R QHD gaming monitor with 165Hz refresh rate

BenQ has announced the 31.5-inch Mobiuz EX3210R gaming-grade monitor. The novelty is based on a concave VA matrix with a radius of curvature of 1000R.

The panel corresponds to the QHD format, that is, it has a resolution of 2560 × 1440 pixels. Brightness up to 400 cd / m22, contrast ratio – 2500: 1. The horizontal and vertical viewing angles reach 178 degrees.

The monitor claims 90 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The refresh rate reaches 165 Hz and the response time is 1 ms. Implemented AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology for smoother gameplay.

The equipment includes an audio system with 2 W stereo speakers and a 5 W subwoofer. There are two HDMI 2.0 connectors, a DisplayPort 1.4 interface and a USB 3.0 hub for connecting peripherals.

The Black eQualizer system improves contrast and brightness in dark scenes without over-highlighting highlights. Flicker-free and Low Blue Light protect the user’s eyesight during multi-hour gaming sessions: they eliminate flicker and reduce the intensity of blue backlighting.

The stand makes it possible to adjust the angles of inclination and rotation of the screen, as well as change the height within 100 mm. With the VESA mount, the monitor can be hung on the arm.