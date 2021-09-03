Binance Introduces NFT Trading Setup Following $ 200,000 Theft Incident

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has added customizable NFT trading limits on its marketplace following a recent incident in which a user lost $ 200,000.

Users can now set limits on the purchase and placement of non-fungible tokens on Binance NFT. According to the developers, the restrictions will help protect customer accounts from phishing malware.

Customizable options include a total daily purchase limit and a total asset listing limit. To confirm the settings, the client needs to pass two-factor authentication. Limits can be changed no more than three times a day.

Recently, one of the Binance users named Anton became a victim of cybercriminals who stole $ 200,000 in cryptocurrency from him.

“Under the guise of advertising an application, I was thrown off a Trojan. I stupidly opened it. After that, the cybercriminals gained access to my active session on the exchange, ”the victim told ForkLog in a comment.

The hackers transferred all the cryptocurrency on his balance to the BUSD stablecoin, and then bought two NFTs from his account on the Binance marketplace for $ 193,000 and $ 4,700. At the same time, the real cost of tokens did not exceed 10 BUSD.

Further, unknown persons withdrew the funds received for NFT from the exchange.

😵😵😵The hackers have stolen all my funds from #Binance by buying NFTs for $ 200,000 !!!

I caught a trojan. Then the hackers bought 2 NFTs from themselves for 193k and 4.7k BUSD.

2FA is not required to perform operations on #BinanceNFT!!@binance @cz_binance fix the vulnerability. pic.twitter.com/D0zWmaKRJN – CRYPTOANTONY (@bi_opt) August 23, 2021

According to the victim, the fact that the Binance NFT marketplace uses the same account system as the main exchange played in the advantage of the attackers.

He has already turned to the police on the fact of the theft of funds by an unknown person. On August 19, investigators opened a criminal case. ForkLog editors have read the document.

Binance representatives said in a comment to ForkLog that they promptly provided the client with support and complete guidance for further action. They added that they are aware of the incident, are sorry about what happened and are working on introducing additional layers of security.

“We recommend that you always download applications and programs only from trusted official sources and avoid clicking on links or using software sent by unknown suspicious persons. For added security, we advise you to consider using a separate device to log into accounts with sensitive data, ”- noted in Binance.

Earlier, a phishing attack on the NFT project Aurory Project on the Solana blockchain brought the hacker more than $ 1 million.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER