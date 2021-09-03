Binance operates in a country without a license

The agency advised users to stop working with crypto exchanges.

The financial regulator of South Africa (FSCA) announced that Binance is not registered in the country as a financial institution, which means it is not eligible to provide investment services.

The FSCA has warned users against using the Binance crypto exchange. The regulator drew attention to the fact that to open an account, citizens used a crypto exchange group in Telegram.

In addition, the financial regulator reminded the residents of the country that investments in cryptocurrency in the country are not regulated and crypto investors are not protected in any way.

“As a result, if something goes wrong, you are unlikely to get your money back and you will not be able to go anywhere for help,” the FSCA said in a statement.

The department also obliged citizens to check the registration status of legal entities in the financial and investment field before doing business with companies that deal with cryptocurrencies.

The FSCA statement is just one part of a series of warnings and outright bans against Binance by financial regulators in multiple jurisdictions. So, yesterday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) included Binance in the list of potentially dangerous platforms for investors.

Back in August, the Dutch central bank claimed that Binance was operating illegally. The cryptocurrency exchange has been subject to regulatory review in countries such as Italy, Japan, Thailand, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Binance, for its part, is willing to work with regulators and even recently introduced mandatory KYC verification for all users.

Recall that in July, the crypto exchange announced plans to stop working with futures and derivatives in Europe. Also in the plans of Binance is the withdrawal of the American division for an IPO.