Bitcoin broke through the $ 50 thousand mark – !

During the day, the price of the most popular cryptocurrency – bitcoin – increased by 6%, to $ 50 thousand, and the capitalization exceeded $ 940 billion, according to trading data. According to experts, if the trend continues, capitalization will cross the $ 1 trillion mark.

In addition to bitcoin, “ether” (Ethereum) is also growing – another well-known cryptocurrency, it also gained 6% per day and is traded around the $ 3757 mark.

The race to the peaks has also spurred growth in other cryptocurrencies: XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Stellar, Polkadot, Uniswap, Chainlink and Litecoin. The total capitalization of all currencies traded on cryptoexchanges has exceeded the $ 2.19 trillion mark over the past year, according to Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of the Mudrex cryptoexchange.

Bitcoin crossed the $ 50 thousand mark on August 23. Meanwhile, after the Chinese authorities banned the country’s banks from conducting operations related to cryptocurrencies, bitcoin collapsed to $ 28 thousand in June, after which a volatile rise began.

Analysts at one of the largest investment banks in the world, Goldman Sachs, previously stated that the cryptocurrency market by volume is almost equaled with financial.