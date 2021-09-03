Bitcoin has skyrocketed in price over 24 hours – analysts believe that this is not the limit – Cryptocurrency News

Major Cryptocurrencies Mark Knowledge Day With Growth

Bitcoin has risen in value. Collage: “Today” / Photo: Pixabay

The bitcoin rate on Thursday, September 2, has risen in price. Over the past day, it has become more expensive by 7%.

By 11:30 Kyiv time, Bitcoin was trading at $ 50,189.

Some analysts believe that the cryptocurrency rate will continue to move in an upward direction. For example, this opinion is shared by Michael van de Poppe, who predicts the growth of bitcoin to 57 thousand dollars.

#Bitcoin facing final hurdle before $ 57K. pic.twitter.com/uE1VBdfRS2 – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) September 2, 2021

A popular crypto blogger with the nickname KALEO predicted that digital gold will take much less time to overcome the $ 50-60 thousand segment. He advised investors not to blink.

When it’s happening, don’t blink. https://t.co/j1szBqLt9b – KALEO (@CryptoKaleo) September 2, 2021

Price of other cryptocurrencies

Ethereum – $ 3752 (+ 6.78%);

Litecoin – $ 183 (+ 5.45%);

NEO – $ 52.51 (+ 1.90%).

Do Ukrainians need to declare cryptocurrency

As told in the State Tax Service, today the cryptocurrency does not have a certain legal status in Ukraine.

“Considering the fact that today cryptocurrency does not have a certain legal status in Ukraine, in particular, there is no regulatory framework for its classification and regulation of transactions with it, therefore there are no grounds for its display by the declarant in a one-time (special) voluntary declaration,” – noted in the STS.

We also wrote that:

And about what fate may await “electronic gold” in Ukraine, learn from the report-investigation “Today” “In the footsteps of bitcoin”: