Boris Johnson called on FIFA to punish racism at the match Hungary – England :: Football :: RBC Sport

England footballers Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham suffered racist abuse while playing in Budapest

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on FIFA to punish those responsible for racist behavior in the 2022 World Cup qualifier between England and Hungary. He did the corresponding post on Twitter.

“It is completely unacceptable that England players faced raucous insults in Hungary last night. I urge FIFA to take serious action against the perpetrators to eradicate such shameful behavior from the game forever, ”Johnson wrote.

Meeting Hungary – England took place on Thursday in Budapest and ended with a score of 4: 0 in favor of the guests. According to the Independent, England players Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were racistically abused during the game. In the Football Association of England (FA) statedthat they will contact FIFA with a request to investigate.

In July, UEFA punished the Hungarian national team for the racist behavior of fans during a European Championship match with three home matches without spectators (one of them was suspended). The fans were admitted to the game in Budapest, since it was held under the auspices of FIFA.