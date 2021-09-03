Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie intended to spend Christmas together – an insider told the truth about the plans of the ex-spouses

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue to thrill fans’ hearts despite breaking up four years ago. And the main theme on the eve of the holidays: how the ex-spouses plan to celebrate. Since the former lovers had common children, their plans cannot but overlap. It turns out that a very original solution was found.

The ex-spouses wanted to spend the holidays together (photo: screenshot instagram.com/moodlove.1)

So, according to an insider, Brad Pitt can spend the night before Christmas with his biological children: 14-year-old Shiloh, as well as 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. But the ex-wife did not let the foster children go to the actor. However, according to rumors, the elder Maddox himself is not eager to communicate with his father.

Interestingly, despite the animosity and unresolved conflicts, Angelina and Brad were seriously considering spending Christmas together. All for the sake of the same children. But as a result of the negotiations, according to an anonymous source, the exorbitant ego of both came to the fore, which prevented the Christmas miracle from happening. Otherwise, such a reunion of eternally conflicting actors cannot be called.

We will remind, not so long ago, Andeline Jolie made an appeal to all women in the world, in which she called for protection on the eve of the Christmas holidays. Because during this period, domestic violence can flourish.