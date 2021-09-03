Brad Pitt asks the court to overturn the decision to remove the judge in the custody of their children with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Many times Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt seemed to be close to finally reaching an agreement on custody of their six children and ending their lawsuit. But now, it seems, there is no end to it.

In May, 57-year-old Pitt seemed to have achieved joint custody, but 46-year-old Jolie was not satisfied, and she, in turn, was able to get Judge John Uderkirk, who made this decision, removed from the case. Brad, of course, did not put up with this and went into battle again, filing a lawsuit to cancel the removal of Uderkirk from the case.

The actress’s legal team argued that the judge might have been biased in his custody decision, as he had dealings with Pitt’s lawyers that he was hiding. However, Pitt’s lawyers in their new appeal said that Jolie knew about Uderkirk’s relationship with Pitt’s lawyers from the very beginning of the custody case, but had waited several years to get him removed.

After more than four years of controversial litigation, each day of which harmed the children and their father, an important and balanced decision on custody will be completely overturned as a result of an administrative error that is completely unrelated to the substance of the custody dispute itself.

– say the actor’s lawyers.

Pitt’s lawyers are now seeking a retrial in the California Supreme Court. And Angelina Jolie’s lawyers seem confident that Angelina will win.

The Court of Appeal unanimously refused to tolerate the ethical violations of the private judge who dealt with custody and rightly overturned that judge’s decisions. Mr Pitt’s lawyer’s petition to the California Supreme Court demonstrates how they cling to this private judge who demonstrated bias and refused the evidence required by law. It is worrying that, with full knowledge of the unethical behavior and no prior disclosure of their financial relationship, Pitt’s attorney will seek to reinstate this private judge. Miss Jolie hopes Mr Pitt will join her instead, focusing on children’s needs, perspectives and recovery.

– said the lawyer of the actress.