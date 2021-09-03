Brad Pitt intends to continue the fight with Angelina Jolie for children

Актера не устраивает тот факт, что его экс-супруга получила право опеки над их отпрысками.

The 57-year-old actor does not agree that his 46-year-old ex-wife should become the guardian of the ex-couple’s children, which became possible due to an administrative error of the interim judge whom they jointly chose. This is exactly what the California Supreme Court documents say.

The fact is that in court, Jolie lost the battle for custody of the children, but achieved a revision of the decision by filing a complaint against the judge, who decided the fate of the subject of the dispute.

The Inglourious Basterds actor was first granted joint custody of the former couple’s five minor children in May by Judge John W. Oderkirk. But the California Court of Appeals disqualified Oderkirk because it was found that he had hidden part of the business relationship with Pitt’s lawyers.

Oderkirk, who refused to leave the trial when Jolie asked him to do so in the 2020 court, has a long past with his family. He even married Pitt and the Maleficent actress in 2014.

The court later found that Jolie’s request was announced too late, but the woman managed to win the appeal.

Pitt’s camp of lawyers argue that any mistake on the part of Oderkirk was minor, and did not really matter to the case. Also, the team of the star of the film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is sure that Jolie was simply looking for any reason to remove the lawyer from the case.

“We are demanding a retrial in the California Supreme Court because an interim judge who was appointed and approved by both parties was inappropriately disqualified after providing a detailed, fact-based custodial decision following a lengthy trial involving multiple witnesses and experts.” appears in a statement from Pitt’s lawyers.

Pitt intends to fight for a different court decision.

Pitt and Jolie have six children: 20-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 15-year-old Shiloh, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Maddox is not known to take part in the guardianship battle, as he is already an adult.

What Angelina Jolie thinks about this, we still have to find out.