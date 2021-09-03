Brad Pitt will continue to sue Angelina Jolie over custody of children: Movie: Culture: Lenta.ru

Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will continue their lawsuit over the children. Writes about this People.

It is noted that Pitt will challenge the cancellation of the decision on custody of the common children. Earlier, Judge John Oderkirk, who led the case and allowed the artist to spend more time with the heirs, was removed at the request of Jolie’s side, after which his decision was blocked.

Pitt’s legal representatives, in turn, noted that the suspension was illegal. They appealed that according to the laws of the state of California, the 46-year-old actress should have raised her objection at the beginning of the process, and not when Oderkirk made the decision itself.

Jolie insisted that Odenkirk had previously worked with Pitt and therefore could not objectively assess the situation. “After more than four years of protracted litigation, each day of which hurt the children and their father, an important and balanced custody decision will be overturned as a result of an error not related to the subject of the dispute,” Pitt’s lawyer wrote in the petition. The document also demanded that Odenkirk be reinstated in powers and returned to his decision on equal custody.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016. The reason for breaking up with Brad Pitt was a quarrel between the star couple in a private jet, during which a drunken actor allegedly hit his eldest son Maddox.

Pitt and Jolie have three adopted children: Maddox, Pax and Zakhara. In addition, the ex-spouses have three biological children: Shiloh and the twins Knox and Vivienne.