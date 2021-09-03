Breakdown of Vettel’s car disrupted the first practice in Zandvoort

Lewis Hamilton showed the best time in the first training session of the Dutch Grand Prix. The reigning world champion is about one tenth ahead of his main rival in the fight for the champion title Max Verstappen.

However, the protagonist of the race was Sebastian Vettel – or rather, his car. Even in the first minutes of the session, the four-time world champion was faced with an incorrect operation of the MGU-K motor generator. Initially, it seemed that this problem did not affect the work schedule of the German racer – the Aston Martin pilot quickly returned to the track after visiting the boxes. However, about 20 minutes after the start of training, Vettel’s car stopped. To evacuate the car (as well as clean the trajectory on which the oil leaked from the engine turned out to be), the race was stopped with red flags.

The pause lasted an unusually long time. At first, the spectators even had questions about the level of training of the Dutch track service personnel – immediately after the incident, the driver had to extinguish the car that smoked himself, while the marshals helped the pilot with gestures from a safe distance.

Then the car was not evacuated for a long time, although the necessary equipment was nearby. From what was happening on the track, it could be assumed that the team had doubts about the safety of working with the car – there was a possibility that due to problems with the hybrid component of the power plant, certain parts of the car could be energized. As a result, the race was resumed only 36 minutes after the red flags appeared, a little over 5 minutes before the expiration of the time allotted for training.

At the beginning of the session, the pilots used the most rigid tire compositions: 12 riders (including Mercedes and Red Bull drivers) preferred Hard tires, the rest – Soft tires. After the resumption of the races, the riders who returned to the track used soft tires.

Nikita Mazepin drove 8 laps on medium-hard tires before stopping the race, and at the end of the session tested soft tires. As a result, the Russian showed the 17th time, ahead of his team-mate Mick Schumacher by three tenths of a second and lagging behind Hamilton by 2 seconds.

One of the losers of the session was Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese became the hero of the first incident of the weekend, after a few minutes after the start of training, he lost control of the car in the 10th corner. The car remained on the asphalt and did not receive any visible damage – however, in the end, the AlphaTauri racer drove only three laps (and not a single full one). The team later reported that they had found a problem in the car that required further investigation.

During the race, the pilots repeatedly complained about traffic problems. The small length and width of the Dutch track led to a couple of unpleasant episodes – in particular, Esteban Ocon in the last minutes, inaccurately maneuvering in front of Lando Norris, accelerating on a straight line, forcing the Briton to go onto the lawn.

In the course of the training, information appeared about the planned changes of power plants: the third engines during this season were received by four pilots of the Ferrari client teams – Alfa Romeo and Haas. At the same time, the power plant on Norris’s car, which had been a concern after the accident at Spa qualifications, was deemed fit for further use. Recall that this installation was completely new and was installed on the car during the same Belgian Grand Prix.

