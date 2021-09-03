Brian Austin Green posted on the social network a rare photo of his eldest son Cassius

Brian Austin Green

Star Wars fans rush to the theaters to watch the ninth episode of the saga, which is the conclusion of the history of the Skywalker family, which has lasted for more than forty years. Among the first viewers was the 46-year-old actor Brian Austin Green, who went to the movies with his 17-year-old son Cassius over the weekend. They both shared their impressions on Instagram.

JJ, thanks for the gift to me and my son – the finale of something big that was part of our life, – thanked the actor on the social network of the director of the film “Star Wars: Skywalker. Rise” (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker) JJ Abrams.



Cassius Marsil Green

Cassius wrote on the social network that he had a wonderful time with his father on the weekend, going to the movies with him.

I am so happy that I saw the end of a saga that was an important part of my childhood and our time with my father, – wrote Cassius.



Brian Austin Green

Last year, his mother Vanessa Marsil accused Green of cutting their son out of his life by marrying Megan Fox. Before, according to Marsil, they had a trusting relationship, and they talked a lot. Green married Fox in 2010 when Cassius was eight years old. The boy was his father’s best man at a private wedding ceremony in Hawaii. Megan and Brian Austin have three sons: seven-year-old Noah, five-year-old Bodie and three-year-old Jornie. Incidentally, in early December, Green and Fox also attended the Star Wars event with them.

Green and Marsil began dating in the late 1990s after meeting on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210.



Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green



Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green with children



Brian Austin Green with his son

