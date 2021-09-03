Brian Brooks Steps Down as CEO of Binance.US | Blockchain24

Brian Brooks announced on Twitter on Friday afternoon that he was stepping down as CEO of Binance.US after just four months in office.

Brooks has confirmed that his account has not been hacked. On Twitter, Brooks cited “differences versus strategic direction” between him and his colleagues. Prior to joining the US division of the global cryptocurrency exchange Binance, Brooks headed the Office of the Controller of Currency (OCC), the regulator of national banks, under the auspices of President Donald Trump.

Brooks’s hiring appears to have been part of a strategy for Binance.US and its parent company to improve their position by bringing in respected former regulators from around the world. Now, Brooks’ abrupt departure, along with a similar surprise departure from Binance Brazil’s CEO just six months later, will inevitably raise questions as regulatory control over the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and its various subsidiaries only intensifies. Several countries, including the UK and Japan, have taken action against Binance in recent months.

In a statement, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (Chairman of Binance.US) said he is “confident in Binance.US’s business and commitment to serving its customers.” Brooks’ departure, CZ added, will not affect Binance.US customers in any way. Neither he nor Brooks elaborated on why this happened. Also, not a word was said about the future candidacy.

“Brian’s work for Binance.US has been invaluable and we hope he will continue to be integral to the growth of the crypto industry by advocating for regulation that moves our industry forward,” Zhao said in a separate statement. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

The announcement contrasted with the way Binance.US viewed Brooks’ predecessor, Catherine Cowley, because the exchange did not even mention her when it hired Brooks in April. During his tenure as acting controller of the currency, Brooks adhered to a crypto-friendly reform agenda and met frequently with representatives from the digital asset industry, from corporate CEOs to cutting edge entrepreneurs in the decentralized financial space (DeFi).