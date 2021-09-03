Brooklyn Nets are the favorite of the NBA season

Brooklyn seem to want to compete with the Lakers not only for the championship, but also for the title of the oldest team in the league. The Nets recently agreed on a contract with the 36-year-old Paul Millsap, and in the near future the composition can be replenished by his peer Lamarcus Aldridge… With the arrival of the veterans, the team will have six players at once who participated in the 2014 All-Star Game. And, despite their age, the team is going to be fighting. Moreover, the weather in the Nets will be set by not so “old” superstars Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving… Watch out, Lakers.

Officially, Millsap’s transfer was not announced, but, according to insiders, an agreement with the player has already been reached. Golden State, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Clippers also claimed the veteran, but the 36-year-old striker opted for Brooklyn. The amount of the contract is a veteran minimum of $ 2.6 million. According to rumors, Millsap was not going to play for the “minimum wage” and expected to receive at least $ 5.9 million, but the opportunity to compete for the NBA champion title as part of the “super team” outweighed and forced financial concessions.





Millsap will intensify Nets rotation in the front line after leaving Jeff Greenwho joined the Denver Nuggets this offseason. Essentially, there was an exchange of heavy forwards between Brooklyn and Denver. Paul played 56 games with the Nuggets last season, averaging 9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 20.8 minutes. He has the worst performance since 2007/2008 and the worst record in career rebounds. But in the past season, Millsap rarely got more than 20-25 minutes of playing time, and for a rotation player, these are quite good numbers. The player’s defensive contribution is not displayed in these indicators. In addition to Blake Griffin and young Nicholas Claxton, the Nets did not have reliable performers in the No. 4 position. Experienced Millsap will make Brooklyn’s frontcourt stronger and more stable.

The Nets, exhausted by a string of injuries in the last playoffs, clearly intend to immediately eliminate all possible problems with the lack of depth of the squad. But the team still lacks a high-quality center (Deandre Jordan was no longer considered such, despite the friendship with Durant and Irving). And in this position will be able to perform 36-year-old Lamarcus Aldridge, the main contender for which is called “Brooklyn”.

Aldridge has already played for the Nets last season. In late March, he negotiated a buyout contract with the San Antonio Spurs for his sixth consecutive season. As a free agent, the player joined Brooklyn, but managed to play only 5 matches for the new team, in which he scored 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 blocks in 26 minutes. Due to heart problems, he decided to end his playing career.

Back in 2007, Aldridge was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, the main manifestation of which is cardiac arrhythmias. In April of this year, the player suffered a severe arrhythmia during a regular season match with the Lakers. After that, his condition worsened. A few days later, Lamarcus in his “Twitter” announced that he had decided to immediately end his career.





In the summer, Lamarcus admitted that leaving basketball was difficult for him: “I got depressed and trying to figure out how I can live without battles on the court. When you stop doing what you have loved for so long and lose it overnight, it’s a shock. ”

Recently it became known that Aldridge went through all the necessary studies and received permission from doctors to resume his career. In what form Lamarcus will return after a forced pause, one can only guess. But even in that short time spent at Brooklyn, he managed to fit into the team. And he was missing in the playoffs. Now releasing Aldridge as a center in the starting five will be too risky, but the problematic position needs to be strengthened anyway. In addition, the situation with Deandre Jordan has not been clarified to this day. According to rumors, the Nets intend to part ways with him before the start of training camp, that is, until September 28th. The club tried unsuccessfully to trade Deandre throughout the offseason. If the deal never goes through, his $ 20 million contract in two years could be redeemed.

Despite their age, Millsap and Aldridge at the Nets could do well. The main thing is not to let your health down. With their arrival, Brooklyn will bring together six participants in the 2014 All-Star Game – Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Millsap, Aldridge and Griffin. The squad is age-old, but it’s not as sad as the Lakers, which have gathered 6 of the 12 oldest players in the NBA. The Nets are serious about the upcoming season and look like the main favorites of the season. Especially if luck finally turns to face the team of head coach Steve Nash, who received the first valuable experience at the professional level.

Millsap and Aldridge are just additions to the already powerful Nets lineup. Strong bench scorer Patrick Mills was signed earlier, and other quality moves were made. Sports Illustrated Journalist Michael Pina notes that Brooklyn “robbed” the NBA market and made such successful transfers that an investigation should be required.

“There are many different ways to define the greatest teams in NBA history. The current Nets should be on the list with their all-time outstanding attacking, already proven dynamic enough to disprove the claim that defense brings success in decisive games.





All the main players in the rotation (except for the departed Jeff Green) signed very cheap contracts. Blake Griffin will get a veteran minimum, Bruce Brown will play a season on a qualifying offer (why ?!) when he could have doubled his salary at any other club. The Patty Mills Signing is a ‘steal’ short of middling. Cam Thomas has become the top scorer in the Summer League and will receive a paltry salary in his 27th draft pick.

Defense doesn’t really matter to this team, but the Nets were able to trade Landry Chamette for Jevon Carter. They signed James Johnson, who, while providing a high level of aggression on the court, can play a key role in the small ball lineup. Other NBA teams must inquire about the Nets. Their transfers need to be investigated! ” – notes Pina.

Brooklyn are the clear favorites next season. Durant, Irving, Harden, Mills, Griffin, former NBA 3-point winner Joe Harris are a real attacking machine. The rest of the roleplayers are of high quality. The Milwaukee Bucks became the NBA champion last season. Brooklyn didn’t have enough to knock out this team in the Eastern Conference semifinals (3-4). When, of the completely healthy stars, only Durant was on the set. It simply didn’t have enough luck. It is unlikely that opponents should count on the fact that the unfortunate coincidence of circumstances will haunt the Nets for two seasons in a row.