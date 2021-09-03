Buterin spoke about the future of the meme crypt

In the future, Dogecoin may switch to the Proof of Stake algorithm, which will radically change the mining rules and reduce the income of many miners.

The founder of the Ethereum blockchain Vitalik Buterin told how he sees the future of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

Be always up to date with the telegram channel Fast Focus.

He shared his thoughts in Twitter…

On September 2, Vitalik Buterin decided to arrange an experiment and answer any questions from the people he is subscribed to. President of Three Arrows Capital financial company Su Zhu asked about the prospects for cooperation between Ethereum and Dogecoin, and also why the creator of the “ether” is interested in the meme cryptocurrency.

“Personally, I hope that Doge will be able to move to PoS soon, perhaps using the Ethereum code. I also hope that they will not cancel the annual PoW issuance of 5 billion a year, but instead put it in a kind of decentralized autonomous organization funding global community projects. It goes well with the non-greedy and healthy spirit of Dogecoin, “Vitalik Buterin replied.

Now the blockchain “doge” works on the principle of Proof of Work, which allows users to mine cryptocurrency using special equipment, usually based on video cards. Proof of Stake is an alternative and more environmentally friendly option when the number of mined tokens depends on the ones already accumulated. Earlier, we wrote that the Ethereum blockchain is preparing for a large-scale upgrade to switch to PoS.

The idea of ​​transferring Dogecoin to a different algorithm of work caused a lively discussion in the comments. Some members of the crypto community drew attention to the fact that the currency is centralized, and therefore the PoS mechanism can harm the project.

Vitalik Buterin also talked about how Ethereum, Doge and cryptocurrencies can positively affect not only the virtual, but also the real environment. According to him, if the mechanisms embodied in the crypto ecosystem turn out to be successful, they are used on the scale of entire countries.

“Cryptocurrency and / or blockchain technology makes it easier for governments to provide fully digital services,” Buterin wrote.

Earlier it became known that Vitalik Buterin joined the Dogecoin Foundation, which plans to thoroughly develop the cryptocurrency. The team also included the head of the Elon Musk family foundation, Jared Birchell. The project participants intend to launch new projects related to Dogecoin, as well as protect this brand.

Vitalik Buterin recently criticized Mark Zuckerberg’s plans for cryptocurrency and the metaverse. The founder of the Ethereum blockchain noted that any cryptocurrency projects of Facebook are doomed to failure due to distrust of the company. He also suggested leveraging the power of Ethereum.