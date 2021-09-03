Casual: Selena Gomez spotted at London airport

Selena Gomez

The other day, 27-year-old Selena Gomez once again got into the lenses of street reporters. This time, the paparazzi overtook the star at the exit from Heathrow Airport in London, where she arrived on business.

Selena was clearly not ready to meet the photographers and tried to get into the car waiting for her near the airport building as soon as possible. For the flight, Gomez chose the most relaxed and comfortable image: she was wearing a black T-shirt, a plush oversized sweatshirt to match and sweatpants. The singer’s hair was loose, and there was not an ounce of makeup on her face – Selena’s sporty look was complemented only by stylish glasses with transparent glasses.

Selena Gomez

Last week, Selena went through a lot of stress due to her first performance on the big stage in a long time (the hiatus was due to her lingering depression and health problems). The star has featured several new songs at the annual American Music Awards. At the same time, many fans noticed that during the performance of songs, she behaved rather strangely.

Everyone looked at Selena during the performance with bewilderment … Her singing and dancing were just awful,

– Told one of the guests of the American Music Awards on Twitter.

Later, a source close to the star confirmed that during her performance, Selena was really very nervous and even survived a panic attack:

Before going on stage, Selena experienced severe anxiety – she had a panic attack. She worried and reproached herself for this.

On her Instagram, Selena Gomez has already commented on her performance at the American Music Awards. The singer did not go into details and talk about her psychological problems, but simply thanked her entire team and fans for their support and noted that this performance opened a new chapter in her life.