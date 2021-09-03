Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman talk about training for Thor: Love and Thunder

The leading actors in Torah: Love and Thunder talked about how they prepared for the filming. It turns out that not only Chris Hemsworth (Thor) but also Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) had to work hard with the hardware.

But if Hemsworth’s training was aimed specifically at building bulk muscle mass, then Portman and her coach focused more on developing the strength and agility of the actress. So it’s not surprising that Hemsworth uses the words “pain” and “don’t try to repeat it” when talking about preparation, while Portman says it was “fun.”