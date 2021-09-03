Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman talk about training for Thor: Love and Thunder

The leading actors in Torah: Love and Thunder talked about how they prepared for the filming. It turns out that not only Chris Hemsworth (Thor) but also Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) had to work hard with the hardware.
But if Hemsworth’s training was aimed specifically at building bulk muscle mass, then Portman and her coach focused more on developing the strength and agility of the actress. So it’s not surprising that Hemsworth uses the words “pain” and “don’t try to repeat it” when talking about preparation, while Portman says it was “fun.”
“Welcome to occlusive training. Restricting blood flow and oxygen supply to make muscles work harder in a shorter period of time, and other “sports science” stuff. Basically, this is one of the most awkward training methods I’ve ever tried, but that’s the trick to growing Thor’s arms that look like the legs of a racehorse. Don’t try this at home unless you have a professional pain guru like Ross, ”Chris wrote on his Instagram.
Thor: Love and Thunder will be the fourth solo film about the god of thunder. The director, as in the third part, was Taika Waititi.
Filming ended in early June 2021. The Russian premiere of the new “Torah” is scheduled for May 5, 2022.