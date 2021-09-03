Coinbase Prepares To Launch Ethereum 2.0 Staking

The trading platform invited users to sign up for a waiting list.

Popular cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is preparing to launch Ethereum 2.0 staking. Users of the trading platform from the UK and a number of other EU countries will be the first to get access to the functionality. Information about this appeared in the Coinbase microblog.

Staking is the process of deliberately holding a cryptocurrency in a wallet in order to make money. Many popular cryptocurrencies, including Cardano, support this functionality.

In anticipation of the launch of the program, representatives of the crypto exchange opened an entry on the waiting list. The crypto exchange website states that Coinbase will support ETH staking until the developers complete the transition to Ethereum 2.0.

According to representatives of the trading platform, the profitability of the program will reach 5% per annum. Information about this is presented in the microblog. The Coinbase website says Ethereum staking returns of up to 6%.

Crypto community members support the transition of ETH to version 2.0. This is indicated by the growth of Ethereum volumes on the deposit contract in the cryptocurrency staking.

Recall that the transition to version 2.0 will allow transferring ETH to a less energy-consuming PoS mining algorithm. You can find out more about the changes that are waiting for Ethereum against the background of the implementation of updates from our material.

Several countries, including the United States, have already developed industry standards for staking market participants.