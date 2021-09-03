Copied cosmetics brand Kylie Jenner Samoilova was accused of lying to customers: Phenomena: Values: Lenta.ru

The wife of rapper Djigan and entrepreneur Oksana Samoilova, who was previously criticized online for stealing the idea of ​​a commercial and packaging design for a cosmetic brand Kylie Jenner, was accused of lying to customers. The revealing video appeared on the YouTube channel of blogger Katya Konasova.

The creator of the brand announced the start of sales of beauty products in September on her social networks, where she also talked about the benefits of the products. According to the celebrity, when creating them, scientists have developed a special complex that fights the processes of skin aging at the cellular level. She added that thanks to the mentioned innovation, Sammy Beauty has become a participant in the project of the Skolkovo scientific and technological complex.

In addition, according to the post of Samoilova, all the ingredients for the production of her brand products are supplied from Europe. She also promised that the cosmetics will be manufactured in Switzerland.

Subscribers of Dzhigan’s wife noticed a similarity in the composition of the Sammy Beauty brand and the products of the Russian company Mixit, in connection with which they began to send letters to the blogger Konosova with complaints. So, for example, in the production of cosmetics of both manufacturers, the same complex of components called Recelline is used.

The blogger, in turn, compared the full formulations of Sammy Beauty and Mixit products and found out that most of the products coincide with almost all the components used in the manufacture. At the same time, Samoilova’s cosmetics are twice as expensive as those of the Russian manufacturer.

Konosova also drew attention to the address of the production of Sammy Beauty – for this she studied the company’s declaration of conformity (a document in which the manufacturer certifies that the products supplied by him comply with the requirements of regulatory documents – approx. “Lenta.ru”). It turned out that Samoilova’s cosmetics are made in the same place as the Mixit products, namely in the city of Aprelevka near Moscow.

Oksana Samoilova has not yet responded to the accusations of Konosova and the claims of Sammy Beauty clients.

Earlier, the wife of rapper Djigan was laughed at for copying a commercial for the former youngest billionaire Kylie Jenner. Samoilova starred in a video in a similar way, in particular in a dress with a print in the form of dollars. In addition, fans noticed a strong resemblance between Sammy Beauty’s packaging designs and Kylie Skin’s branded containers.