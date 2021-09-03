Could a skyrocketing Cardano threaten Bitcoin and Ether?

Specially for Investing…com.



Cryptocurrencies are growing steadily from their lows at the end of June. For six weeks now, they have been forming a series of rising highs, during which both currencies returned to their May levels.

After BTC nearly halved from their 2021 peaks, the market capitalization of the entire asset class has dropped from $ 2.4 trillion to less than $ 1.4 trillion. However, by August 24, the total value of all 11,382 cryptocurrencies had returned to the $ 2.077 trillion mark.

, which occupies the third line of the cryptocurrency charts, traded at $ 2.40 per token in mid-May. After falling to the July low of $ 1.12, the currency has rebounded and most recently re-wrote the highs of mid-May.

The rise of Cardano could be a sign of impending changes in the digital currency market.

Cardano ranks third in the cryptocurrency rating

Cardano is an open source, decentralized blockchain platform; management is carried out using the ownership confirmation protocol. Cardano facilitates peer-to-peer transactions through its internal cryptocurrency. Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson founded Cardano in 2015.

According to information from the Cardano website, these are:

“A blockchain platform for change agents, innovators and progressive people, providing the tools and technologies needed to create opportunities for large and small masses, as well as to bring about positive change on a global scale.”

As of early September 2021, Cardano was the third largest cryptocurrency.

Top 5 digital currencies as of September 2, 2021

Trading at $ 3.0451 per token, ADA is valued at more than $ 98.90 billion, behind bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH), but ahead of (BNB) and stablecoin. (USDT).

Bitcoin and Ether are still trading below all-time highs in April-May

As of the end of August, it was trading at $ 47,210.

BTC / USD – weekly timeframe

As you can see, BTC is about 27.9% below its all-time high in mid-April 2021.

As for ether, it traded at $ 3,415 per token on August 31, which is 22.5% below the all-time peak in May 2021.

Meanwhile, Cardano has strengthened as Bitcoin and Ether rallied from their late June lows, renewing highs.

New highs ADA

On August 26, ADA hit a new all-time high of $ 2.9442 per token. As of September 2, the price was even higher and stood at $ 3.0123 at the time of writing.

ADA / USD – weekly timeframe

The chart shows the recent ADA rally. In May, when Ether surpassed the $ 4,400 mark, the ADA token was worth $ 2.3091. This line was taken on August 18, and the beginning of September was marked by a new maximum.

The ADA token is named after Augusta “Ada” King (or Ada Lovelace), a 19th century British countess known for creating a description of a computing machine. She was the daughter of the poet George Byron and probably the first computer programmer.

Proof-of-stake protocol randomly distributes tokens to users who deposit them as collateral. Unlike Cardano, Bitcoin and Ether rely on proof of work, which means transactions require access to the global computer network. Proof of ownership, meanwhile, is a greener alternative as it requires much less computing power. Cardano has a clear edge over BTC and ETH in the eyes of environmentalists.

Climbing ADA – an important signal to the entire market

As of the end of August, there were 11,521 currencies with a total market capitalization of $ 2.100 trillion. The top three were valued at 1.381 trillion, representing more than 65.7% of the value of the entire asset class. Ether is more than four times more expensive than ADA, and bitcoin’s capitalization was about ten times higher.

Meanwhile, the rise of ADA to the third notch is a sign of the development of altcoins.

Confirmation of this fact (and possibly the driver of Cardano) was the debut of the altcoin Coti (), focused on processing payments on Coinbase (NASDAQ 🙂 at the end of August. COTI rose 55% from 29 cents to 45 cents (although it has dipped slightly since then). At the end of August, COTI was the 161st largest cryptocurrency, but by the time of publication it was down to 190th. Trading at 34.2 cents per token, COTI was valued at nearly $ 300.88 million.

Update Alonzo and its role in the rally ADA

A new round of growth for Cardano was launched by the announcement of an upcoming major update (hard fork) called Alonzo, which is scheduled for release on September 12. Hardfork will add support for smart contracts to the blockchain.

ADA also rose in connection with the upcoming listing on the Japanese stock exchange. Japan’s legal and regulatory framework is one of the strictest in the world. The Japanese exchange allows you to trade bitcoin, ether, etc. ADA joined the elite of cryptocurrencies, taking the third line of the charts in August 2021.

Some cryptanalysts believe that Cardano could squeeze out bitcoin and ether in the coming years. The prospect of fabulous profits from trading a token that costs less than $ 3 could attract speculators.

As with other cryptocurrencies, invest no more than you are willing to lose, as high volatility remains the hallmark of this market. ADA has gained critical mass and provides ample liquidity. However, the possibility of aggressive price swings will always present an accompanying risk.

ADA deserves attention given the increased interest in the Cardano protocol.