Cream Finance integrates with Polkadot blockchain via Moonbeam | Blockchain24

The Cream Finance decentralized finance project will provide its lending and borrowing services to Moonbeam, a smart contract platform on Polkadot.

In Thursday’s announcement, the Moonbeam network announced that Cream Finance will integrate with its ecosystem, starting with parachain at Kusama, Moonriver, and then Polkadot. Kusama and Polkadot users will be able to use Cream’s services to deposit digital assets as collateral or lend them.

“Lending and borrowing protocols are at the heart of a productive DeFi ecosystem,” said Moonbeam Founder Derek Y. “Integration not only provides critical opportunities for the growing DeFi ecosystem on Moonbeam, but also provides Moonbeam developers with a critical building block for creating new DeFi applications on base Polkadot “.

The number of decentralized financing, or DeFi, options for projects powered by Moonbeam through Kusama or Polkadot has grown in recent months as many protocols have announced platform integrations. Projects include Equilibrium, Ocean Protocol, SushiSwap, Balancer, IDEX and others.

Note that Cream Finance was recently the victim of a major hack in which an attacker used a flash credit exploit to steal $ 18.8 million.

According to the project, the total cost of the platform is over $ 1 billion.