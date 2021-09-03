Cream Finance will integrate with Polkadot blockchain via Moonbeam

The Cream Finance decentralized finance project will provide its lending and borrowing services to Moonbeam, a smart contract platform on Polkadot.

In an announcement on Thursday, Moonbeam announced that Cream Finance will integrate with its ecosystem, starting with parachains on Kusama, Moon River, and then Polkadot. Kusama and Polkadot users will be able to use Cream’s services to deposit digital assets as collateral or provide them in credit.

“Lending and borrowing protocols are at the heart of a productive DeFi ecosystem,” said Moonbeam founder Derek Y. “Integration not only provides a critical opportunity for the growing DeFi ecosystem on Moonbeam, but also provides Moonbeam developers with a critical building block for creating new DeFi applications on base Polkadot “.

Decentralized finance, or DeFi, options for projects powered by Moonbeam through Kusama or Polkadot have grown in recent months as many protocols have announced platform integrations. Projects include Equilibrium Cross-Lending Protocol, Ocean Protocol, SushiSwap, Balancer, IDEX and others.

Cream Finance was recently the victim of a major hack in which an attacker used a flash credit exploit to steal $ 18.8 million, bringing the platform’s total value to over $ 1 billion.