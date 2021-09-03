Dangerous photoshoot: Jolie posed in a swarm of bees

The actress stood motionless in front of the cameras for 18 minutes. All this time insects were crawling over her body.

Hollywood movie star Angelina Jolie has a long history of environmental protection. This time she appeared in a swarm of bees. The corresponding photos were published on the Instagram of the National Geographic TV channel.

The actress has joined a UNESCO and Guerlain initiative called Women for the Bees.

Thus, the celebrity decided to raise a global problem that concerns the extinction of this species of important for the environment insects.

It is noted that the project implies, by 2025, to replenish the number of bees by 125 million and build two and a half thousand hives.

In addition, thanks to this program, fifty women will become beekeepers who will undergo training.

In order to capture several photos, Angelina stood “dead” in front of the camera lenses for 18 minutes.

The photo session took place especially for the World Bee Day, which is celebrated today, May 20.

“Everyone on the site, except for Angelina, was in protective suits. It was very quiet and dark enough so that the bees did not worry. There was no bite,” said representatives of the TV channel.

In addition to the photo, Angelina also appeared on the video, which clearly demonstrates the picture of bees crawling over her body.

