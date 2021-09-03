Daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie wants to live with her father

“They’ve always had a close bond.”





Legion media

Angelina Jolie with her daughter











The divorce proceedings between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt dragged on for several years. The ex-spouses are still deciding the issue of custody of children, of whom they have six: 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old Vivienne and Knox. Maddox, since he has already reached the age of majority, has the right to independently decide with whom he wants to live. Now Shiloh has expressed her opinion.

According to Western media reports, the girl intends to move to her father (now all children live with Jolie – ed.). “Brad is calm. He is confident that he will spend more time with his heirs. And now he hopes that Shiloh will move to him soon. They have always had a close connection, ”said an insider at Woman’s Day.

The network, which is still actively discussing the divorce of Pitt and Jolie, also noted that Shiloh should move to his father. The main thing is that she should be allowed to do it legally. In addition, the actors were urged to stop sorting out the relationship, because this way they only make it worse for their own children.

We will remind, in the summer of last year between the stars actively resumed the war for custody of children. Angelina demanded that the heirs spend more time with her, but the court did not agree with her opinion. She did not want to lose at the meetings, so she began to resort to tricks, which, however, were quickly revealed by Brad’s lawyers.