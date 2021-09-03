Diablo II: Resurrected Hero Trailers Appeared

Blizzard Entertainment continues to publish Diablo II: Resurrected content. She recently unveiled updated cinematic videos from the upcoming remaster, and recently posted short character trailers. An Amazon, a barbarian, a paladin and a sorceress were awarded their own videos.

Each video lasts about forty seconds and shows the skills of the character. The barbarian specializes in melee combat. He is able to absorb a lot of damage from enemies and is the only one of the fighters who can fight with a weapon in each hand.

The sorceress specializes in spells of three elements: lightning, ice and fire. In battles, she prefers to stay at a distance and strike crowds of enemies with her spells. And if they get close to her, then the heroine can be saved by teleportation.

Paladin is a warrior of light who knows how to fight at close range and send lightning bolts to opponents. Its central feature is the auras, which impose positive effects on the paladin and allies.

The Amazon is an agile fighter who uses bows and javelins, and also has an increased ability to dodge.

Diablo II: Resurrected will be released September 23, 2021 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S and Nintendo Switch.