Dimensity 1100/1200 rules. Snapdragon 778G is not a favorite of Xiaomi fans

The survey showed that Xiaomi fans are more loyal to devices with Dimensity 1100/1200 than with Snapdragon 778G

Attitudes towards MediaTek processors are changing. If earlier the chips of this manufacturer were often associated with buggy budget smartphones from China, now they are increasingly becoming the basis for solid devices that are not inferior in performance to their “classmates” with Qualcomm SoCs. Smartphone manufacturers are increasingly buying systems based on Dimensity chips, which allows the Taiwanese chipmaker to be the number one company in the mobile chip niche for a year now.

In favor of the fact that the image of MediaTek is changing and changing for the better, the latest results of the survey, which was organized yesterday by the head of Redmi and vice president of Xiaomi Liu Weibing, speak. He invited users to express which of the chips is preferable: Snapdragon 778G or Dimensity 1100/1200.

I don’t know what result the top manager of the company hoped for, but popular sympathy was on the side of the processors from MediaTek. Slightly more than 7 thousand respondents voted in favor of Dimensity 1100 / Dimensity 1200, while just under 5 thousand respondents voted in favor of the Snapdragon 778G chip.

Interestingly, at the moment, there is not a single model in the Xiaomi lineup that has a Snapdragon 778G chip. The survey itself is being conducted in the midst of rumors that the premiere of Xiaomi CC 11 and another version of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, which will receive the Snapdragon 778G chipset, will soon take place. Perhaps the company wanted confirmation that it will give users what they want, so that, nodding to the survey results, say, “We released the smartphones that you have been waiting for.”

It is possible that the opinion of users came as a surprise to the company itself and now it will have to look for arguments in favor of installing a chipset from Qualcomm.

On the other hand, the forces are not equal and in terms of its performance the same Dimensity 1200 is comparable to the Snapdragon 870 and it was more logical to compare these chips. And so the Snapdragon 778G was already at a disadvantage from the very beginning.

Source: mydrivers