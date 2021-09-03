Divorce in a Million | MovieReporter

How much money was spent on the divorce proceedings of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt broke up in 2016. But the passions around the divorce of the star couple have not yet subsided, because it is still going on. Now the former spouses are fighting for the right to custody of six children. We decided to figure out how much money Jolie and Pitt have already spent in the course of the litigation.

Civil law experts believe Hollywood stars have spent over $ 1 million on each side after filing for divorce. According to lawyers, the divorce proceedings between Jolie and Pitt could last another 6 years. Los Angeles lawyer Kelly Chang Rickert called the trial “one of the most expensive divorce cases in Hollywood history.”

The impressive price tags of the actors’ litigation are attributed to a number of factors. One of them is the use of a private judge. An hourly salary for a personal judge can cost anywhere from $ 1,000 to $ 10,000. In the event that a judge is involved in a 5-day trial, the actors will have to pay him $ 50,000 in advance, and another $ 10,000 separately – for reviewing the documents. Only for this, the couple spent at least $ 500,000.

Angelina and Brad also use the services of reputable lawyers, whose work is paid from $ 1000 to $ 1500 per hour. Recall that the stars sometimes hire legal defenders for a period of 40-50 hours a week.

The former couple also hired psychologists and accountants to support their affairs, which charge about $ 500 an hour each. Both Jolie and Pitt, respectively, hired several of these experts.

Recall that in March, Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of committing domestic violence. The eldest son of the divorced couple, Maddox, testified in favor of Jolie and is even going to remove the “Pitt” part from his last name.