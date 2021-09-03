Dogecoin 2.0 grew by 330% in a day after the ultimatum to change the name :: RBC.Crypto

Dogecoin developers have stated that the project based this summer on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain has nothing to do with the original altcoin that was created in 2013.

Dogecoin 2.0 price has increased by 330% over the past day. Altcoin price exceeded $ 0.08. The digital coin’s daily trading volume increased 310% to $ 229,000, according to CoinMarketCap. The explosive growth of altcoin began after the Dogecoin Foundation demanded that the project change its name.

The non-profit organization that develops and maintains Dogecoin has published an appeal to users in which it indicated that the Dogecoin 2.0 project has nothing to do with the original Dogecoin cryptocurrency, created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus in 2013. The Dogecoin Foundation demanded that the Dogecoin 2.0 project change its name so as not to mislead users.

The Dogecoin Foundation has resumed its work. What does this mean for altcoin

Dogecoin 2.0 cryptocurrency was created in early August on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain. Unlike Dogecoin, altcoin has a limited emission (100 million tokens).

– Vitalik Buterin suggested changing the way Dogecoin is mined

– Dogecoin token clone has risen in price by almost 1000% per day

– 6% of all Dogecoin accumulated on three wallets

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.