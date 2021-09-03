Dogecoin symbol NFT valued at $ 225 million

The original Dogecoin non-fungible token (NFT) symbol has reached $ 225 million after a successful fractional sale.

The owner of NFT, the PleasrDAO project, fractionated the asset on the Fractional.Art platform and sold the part on the Miso site owned by SushiSwap.

PleasrDAO split the NFT into approximately 17 billion $ DOG tokens and sold a 20% stake through an auction. Revenue was 11,942 WETH (~ $ 47.4 million at the exchange rate at the time of writing).

The Miso price of $ DOG was 0.0000035186 WETH, or $ 0.013 per coin at the time of sale, giving the asset a total capitalization of more than $ 225.3 million.

In June, the project acquired NFT for 1969.6 ETH – then about $ 4 million.

Fractional estimates the value of the non-fungible token at $ 543 million. However, it is not clear what caused this amount.

According to PleasrDAO, the team will donate 25% of the tokens to the Dogecoin community fund. 55% will remain at the disposal of the project.

