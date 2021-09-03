Dutch Grand Prix: Free Arrivals on Friday

First part of free races

Sunny. Dry. Air + 18С, track + 22 … 29С

The updated track in Zandvoort is new for everyone, the riders were actively working from the first minutes of free races. Many of them watched the Formula 3 training session in the morning, where there were accidents and red flags – although the track was almost the shortest on the calendar, it was far from the easiest one.

The fans greeted their idols emotionally. The main stands were already full on Friday morning, and although the organizers were officially allowed to sell 67% of the tickets, there were no empty seats.

On the first lap, Tsunoda’s car turned around, he drove a couple more short laps, returned to the pits and never left.

At the beginning of the session, Sebastian Vettel complained about the MGU-K motor generator and turned into the pits. The car was checked and released onto the track, and then it stopped at the exit from the first turn.

The car was smoking, Sebastian took the fire extinguisher from the marshal, then another. The session was stopped with red flags, but the marshals were unable to evacuate the car. Due to the breakdown of the ERS, the body was energized, it was necessary to wait for the mechanics of Aston Martin, who de-energized the car. The pause dragged on, the riders were able to leave again only after 35 minutes, having lost more than half of the session.

At the end of the session, everyone left for Soft, but it was not easy to improve the time on the narrow track because of the traffic.

Lewis Hamilton topped the protocol for the first training session at Zandvoort, completing the lap in 1: 11.500.

Results of the first session