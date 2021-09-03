Dynamo supported the holding of a tender for the RPL TV rights

General Director of the Moscow Dynamo Pavel Pivovarov said that the club was in favor of holding a tender for the RPL TV rights.

“Match TV Holding” came out to the League and clubs with a proposal for the next season, now having a pre-emptive right. This option is spelled out in the current contract as the right of the incumbent broadcaster to negotiate with the RPL prior to the tender procedure. The league can, but is not required to, accept this offer.

The offer offered by the broadcaster, in our opinion, should be carefully studied. At the same time, the sports principle must be respected here as well – it is necessary to give the other potential applicants the opportunity to submit their proposals.

In addition, it should be borne in mind that a possible change in the format of the competition is currently being discussed. According to its developer, the HYPERCUBE company, if this format is introduced, the cost of media rights should increase significantly. This likelihood is generally predicted by the consultants hired by the RPL. In this context, it is interesting for us to understand the position of market participants – how they are ready to increase the cost of TV rights if there is a new format for holding the tournament, ”Pivovarov said in an interview with the correspondent of the“ Championship ”Andrey Pankov.