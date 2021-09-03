EK unveils new waterblock for GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards

The Slovenian company EK Water Blocks, a well-known developer of liquid cooling systems, has introduced the EK-Pro GPU WB RE RTX 3080/3090 – Nickel + Inox waterblock, designed for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics accelerators.

The novelty is suitable for video cards GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 with the reference design. Full coverage design is applied: heat is removed from the graphics chip, as well as from memory chips and power elements of the power subsystem.

The solution has a 11.2mm thick copper base with a nickel plated finish. The proprietary Open Split-Flow architecture provides high cooling performance even at low flow rates. This allows the use of not too powerful pumps or pumps operating at low speed.

The waterblock has no backlight. A reinforcing back plate is provided, which not only gives the graphics accelerator structural rigidity, but also provides passive cooling of the back of the VRM.

The price of the EK-Pro GPU WB RE RTX 3080/3090 – Nickel + Inox is around 240 euros. The novelty is compatible with the following accelerators: