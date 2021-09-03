EK unveils new waterblock for GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards

The Slovenian company EK Water Blocks, a well-known developer of liquid cooling systems, has introduced the EK-Pro GPU WB RE RTX 3080/3090 – Nickel + Inox waterblock, designed for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics accelerators.
The novelty is suitable for video cards GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 with the reference design. Full coverage design is applied: heat is removed from the graphics chip, as well as from memory chips and power elements of the power subsystem.
The solution has a 11.2mm thick copper base with a nickel plated finish. The proprietary Open Split-Flow architecture provides high cooling performance even at low flow rates. This allows the use of not too powerful pumps or pumps operating at low speed.
The waterblock has no backlight. A reinforcing back plate is provided, which not only gives the graphics accelerator structural rigidity, but also provides passive cooling of the back of the VRM.
The price of the EK-Pro GPU WB RE RTX 3080/3090 – Nickel + Inox is around 240 euros. The novelty is compatible with the following accelerators:
- Alienware RTX 3080;
- Alienware RTX 3090;
- ASUS EKWB GeForce RTX 3080 10GB;
- ASUS EKWB GeForce RTX 3090 24GB;
- EMTEK GeForce RTX 3080 10GB Black Edition OC;
- Gainward GeForce RTX 3080 Phoenix;
- Gainward GeForce RTX 3080 Phoenix GS;
- Gainward GeForce RTX 3090 Phoenix;
- Gainward GeForce RTX 3090 Phoenix GS;
- GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 SG (1-Click OC) (38NWM3MD99NN);
- GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 SG (1-Click OC) (39NSM5MD1GNA);
- HP Omen RTX 3080;
- HP Omen RTX 3090;
- KFA2 GeForce RTX 3080 SG (1-Click OC) (38NWM3MD99NK);
- KFA2 GeForce RTX 3080 SG 10GB (38NWM3MD99NK);
- KFA2 GeForce RTX 3090 SG (1-Click OC) (39NSM5MD1GNK);
- KUROUTOSHIKOU GeForce RTX 3090 24GB GALAKURO (GG-RTX3090-E24GB / TP);
- Palit GeForce RTX 3080 GamingPro (NED3080019IA-132AA);
- Palit GeForce RTX 3080 GamingPro OC (NED3080S19IA-132AA);
- Palit GeForce RTX 3090 GamingPro (NED3090019SB-132BA);
- Palit GeForce RTX 3090 GamingPro OC (NED3090S19SB-132BA);
- PNY GeForce RTX 3080 10GB XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan Edition (VCG308010TFXPPB);
- PNY GeForce RTX 3090 24GB XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan Edition (VCG309024TFXPPB);
- PNY GeForce RTX 3090 24GB XLR8 Gaming REVEL EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan Edition (VCG309024TFXPPB);
- PNY GeForce RTX 3090 OC XLR8 Gaming Epic-X RGB Triple Fan Edition, 24GB GDDR6X, HDMI, 3x DP (VCG309024TFXMPB).
