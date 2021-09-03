Elex 2 is “more dialogue, more missions and more content”

©

The developers at Piranha Bytes emphasize that Elex 2 will offer more content in almost every area and aspect of the gameplay – although this has nothing to do with the big world at all.

“We have more characters, more dialogues, more missions and more content in general,” the creators emphasized in an interview with Gaming Bolt. All this, however, in a world that resembles the original size, – noted the developers. – The player will feel that there is something to do. also doubled the number of companion quests and they have an impact on the storyline.

The developers also claim that they have improved the combat in accordance with the advice of the fans of the first Elex. The new combat system should be more dynamic, the character should respond better to commands.

Combat is now much more responsive than in Elex. We have redesigned and tested several iterations of this system to take this aspect to the next level.

When asked how long it would take to complete the game, the developers replied that some people managed to complete the first part in 30 hours – and with the same rush and ignoring the side content, the sequel can be completed in 60 hours.

The Elex 2 is set to debut later this year, although an official release date has yet to be announced. The leaks point to October. The game will be released on PC and consoles of the previous and next generation.