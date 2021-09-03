“Eliseev has a very peculiar view of the training process”

The senior coach of the Russian men’s national team, Yuri Kaminsky, said that he considers Matvey Eliseev one of the most gifted biathletes in the country.

– I will say right away: Matvey was a key athlete in the relay team last season. And we all would very much like him to get to the Olympic Games in Beijing in the best possible condition and perform well. I believe that Eliseev is one of the most gifted Russian biathletes. I did not notice almost any flaws in him that would not allow him to show results of the highest level. He has no weak points. And I would very much like him to work out the summer preparatory period with high quality, so that, on the basis of the basic work laid down, Matvey received an additive in the results in winter, allowing him to fight the strongest biathletes in the world.

But he has a very peculiar view of the training process – he passes many things through his well-being, and not through the prospect of developing certain qualities. In this regard, our views did not coincide. I failed to convince Matvey of my vision either in personal communication or through my assistant Artyom Istomin, with whom he has good human relations. I spoke on this topic with Viktor Viktorovich Maygurov, and the further decision on the preparation of Eliseev for the President of the RBU.

Recall that last season, the athlete trained separately from the national team in self-training.