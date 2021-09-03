Elon Musk praises Dogecoin client developers for their progress

Elon Musk noted the progress made by the Dogecoin (DOGE) developers with the release of the new client version. The software is designed to prepare the ground for the upcoming reduction in fees in the cryptocurrency network and increase the speed of node synchronization.

Good progress. Applying information theory to currency (which is just information), lower fees reduce noise & faster & more consistent sync time improve latency & jitter. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2021

“Good progress. By applying information theory to currency (which is just information), lower fees reduce noise, and fast and consistent node synchronization reduces latency and jitter, ”Musk wrote.

Earlier, the entrepreneur supported a community member who urged the node operators on the Dogecoin network to update the software as soon as possible. The head of Tesla called this process “important.”

Important – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2021

Dogecoin is promoted by many media personalities, including billionaire and Dallas Mavericks NBA club owner Mark Cuban. Since March 2021, the basketball team has been accepting DOGE payments for tickets, services and goods.

In mid-August, the Dallas Mavericks launched the DOGEMANIA promotion, in which the club store customers receive $ 25 cashback for a one-time purchase of merchandise in cryptocurrency in the amount of $ 150 or more.

Musk and Kyuban’s optimism about Dogecoin is not shared by all community members. In particular, Coingeek founder Calvin Eyre stated that promoting this cryptocurrency is a waste of time.

Doge is just a copy of the original bitcoin protocol … which is already working with all the stuff in the white paper like SPV … advancing Doge now is a bit of a waste of everyones time. BSV has it all working already and patent protected bits around scaling. – Calvin Ayre (@CalvinAyre) September 2, 2021

“DOGE is just a copy of the original bitcoin protocol … which already works with everything in its technical documentation, such as SPV … promoting DOGE now is a waste of time,” he wrote.

Over the past seven days, the price of Dogecoin has risen 10%, according to CoinGecko. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency is trading near $ 0.3.

Recall that Vitalik Buterin expressed hope that Dogecoin will switch to the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism using the Ethereum codebase.

