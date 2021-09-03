Emma Roberts shares the first photo with her newborn son

2020 has made the life of Emma Roberts brighter.

On the eve of the New Year, Emma Roberts gave birth to her first child. Together with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, Julia Roberts’s niece became the parents of a boy.

The name of their son, Emma and Garrett, then did not hide. The boy was named Rhodes. But the happy parents were in no hurry to share his first photo.

Only almost a month after giving birth, 29-year-old Roberts decided to publish on her Instagram page the first picture with her son.

Emma Roberts with her son / instagram.com/emmaroberts

In the frame, Emma poses with a newborn baby, sitting on a bench. For the shooting, the actress chose images in the same color scheme for herself and the baby.

Roberts put on an orange voluminous dress and sandals, and her son is in her arms in a diaper of the same color. In the comments to the picture, the fillovers of the stars noted her slender legs.

Thank you 2020 for getting something really right, ” writes Emma Roberts. – Our bright light is Rhodes Roberts Hedlund.

