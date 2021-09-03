England defeated Hungary on the road

England visited Hungary in their first match after the final fiasco at Euro 2020.

Game protocol

Having failed to justify large-scale hopes at the home, to a large extent, the European Championship, the England national team returned to their pleasant path of qualifying stages for the World Championships. Within the framework of these competitions, the “ancestors of football” had an unbeaten streak of 34 matches in a row, in which they won 28 times.

The Hungarian national team was very strong until the 1970s. After that, it fell into decay, but recently began its revival to a truly solid level. At the last Euro, the Magyars became a troublemaker in the so-called death group, taking points from France and almost knocking Germany out of the entire tournament.

At the Continental Championship, the Hungarians honed their defensive game against the top teams. They have not changed themselves in this regard even now. In such cases, it is usually said that it is suicidal to get involved in open football with the best teams in the world. And in the first half, the hosts hardly doubted the chosen strategy.

The British, who came out in their own blue uniform, faced problems in the final third. Before the break, the field was bored. The cat cried out the blows, and there were no hits at all. On the other hand, for the “founders of football” it was not something unusual, because they rarely give birth to fairies.

At the beginning of the second half, Kane ruined a great chance, which arose thanks to Walker’s penetrating pass. Gulachi kicked off the blow of the failed Manchester City player. And if you do not score, you will score, but a little later. Four minutes later, the guests showed an attack with the left flank after the selection in the center of the field. Grealish gave ahead to Mount, who shot at Sterling, and he drove the ball into the near corner (0: 1).

By and large, Hungary hoped to hold back a zero score throughout the match, and when they needed to go ahead in order to avoid defeat, they did not have a “plan B”. And the British found the second goal. On the 63rd minute, Sterling on the right side delivered the ball into the penalty area with a rebound from the lawn, and Kane effectively substituted his head (0: 2).

Kane’s double during the one-on-one appearance was prevented from taking place by Gulachi. However, it was still not the day of the Hungarian keeper. In addition to the previous two goals into the near corner, he also received a goal kick from Maguire, releasing the ball from his hands. Maguire hit his head on a corner, and through Gulachi’s gloves the ball went to the bottom corner (0: 3).

And that was not all. From Declan Rice, Gulachi also passed through his hands. That shot was long-range, Rice was assisted by Grilish (0: 4). England unconditionally smash Hungary in the second half and reaffirm their lead in the qualifying group. Gareth Southgate’s team has recovered from an unfortunate defeat in the Euro final and are beginning to dream of winning the World Cup in Qatar.

Kirill Ivantsov