Erin Brockovich: the real story of a human rights defender – Kultguid

The film “Erin Brockovich” was filmed based on the biography of a real human rights activist fighting against a large corporation.

USA, 2000, directed by Steven Soderberg, 16+

Starring: Julia Roberts

In the center of the plot is the impudent beauty Erin Brockovich. An unemployed mother of three, desperate to find a job, comes to the company to see her lawyer, who failed her case. Brockovich’s monologue in employment impresses with its pressure:

“I am smart, I am diligent and hardworking. And I won’t leave until you take me. (Whispering) I don’t like asking. If I can’t handle it, fire it. “

Having got a job, she goes to a huge corporation that poisons the surrounding nature. Families living in the area of ​​contaminated water bodies become victims: hundreds of people have developed cancer.

The company starts buying up their homes. Erin, realizing that the case is unclean, retrieves incriminating documents from the water supply department, after which Ed Mezri’s law firm comes into play.

The viewer can see real narrative heroes in the film. The real Erin Brockovich-Ellis, on whose story the film is based, appears in one of the scenes as a waitress in a restaurant named Julia.

In the same restaurant not far from Julia Roberts with children in the frame, you can also see the lawyer Ed Mezri himself, whose role in the film was played by Albert Finney.

Julia Roberts’ fee was an unprecedented amount of $ 20 million at that time. The real Brockovich sold the rights to film her story to Universal Studios for a modest $ 100,000 by Hollywood standards.