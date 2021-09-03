Ethereum fees started to hit highs

The average commission on the Ethereum blockchain has begun to climb to record highs as the price of ETH rises

The costs of using the Ethereum network have started to rise again. As Santiment analysts found out, September 1 became the fifth busiest day in Ethereum in the entire history of the network.

The growth in commissions is taking place against the background of the rise in the price of ETH, which previously crossed the threshold of $ 3840. At the time of this writing, the average Ethereum commission is ~ 0.012 ETH ($ 44.2). The last time such an indicator was noticed was in mid-May. Then the price of ETH was ~ $ 2850.

As the cost of using the network increases, the daily the number of active ETH addresses decreased by -35.5% to the level of 515 thousand units.

Santiment argues that rising fees are likely to hurt Ethereum’s on-chain activity in the near term. However, this time analysts did not give forecasts about the further movement of the ETH price., as was the case, for example, with bitcoin.

We will remind, earlier in Santiment stated that one should not hope for another steady growth of bitcoin above $ 50,000. However, the leading cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization still managed to reach the mark of $ 50,200. However, at the time of this writing, the BTC price still rolled back to the mark $ 49,750.

According to experts, the lack of on-chain activity hinders the healthy growth of ETH. Network metrics simply do not keep pace with price increases. This, in turn, leads to the precariousness of the position of the cryptocurrency at such high levels, analysts say. Why, according to Santiment, ether (ETH) is growing only on the speculation of institutional investors – read in a special material from the BeInCrypto editorial staff.

