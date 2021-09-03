Ex-president of Lokomotiv spoke about Miranchuk’s refusal to move to Manchester United :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to Ilya Gerkus, the English club had an interest in both players even before the 2018 World Cup. But they themselves felt that football was too intense in England, and the topic with a possible transition was closed.

Former Lokomotiv president Ilya Gerkus told Sport-Express that several years ago the Miranchuk brothers, Alexey and Anton, could have moved to Manchester United, but refused.

“Even before the World Cup, there was interest from Manchester United to both. We had direct good contact with the club, I knew it was United. The offer was not on the table, they just turned to us: “Are you ready to sell? Are we starting to talk? ” Said Herkus.

According to the ex-president, the club asked the players about a possible transition, but they replied that there is intense football in England and it will be hard there without a break, but Spain or Italy is needed. “This closed the topic. Now I think it was a mistake. Perhaps they would not have fixed there, but they would have handed them over later to some Brighton, where they would have played great, “he said.

Alexey Miranchuk has been playing for the Italian Atalanta since August 2020. Anton still plays for Lokomotiv.